INS Satpura exhibits skills in Australia

- The INS Satpura participated in the recent 14-day exercise ‘Kakadu-22’ organised by the Royal Australian Navy
- The warship, which reached Darwin on September 12, performed various drills involving anti-submarine warfare
- It showcased precise target destruction capability during gun-firing exercises; ‘Kakadu’ is Australia’s flagship biennial international activity since 1993. TNS
About the warship
- Indigenously built
- 6,000 tonne weight
- Guided missile stealth frigate
- Frontline unit of Vizag’s eastern fleet
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 IIT students among 7 killed as vehicle falls into gorge in Himachal's Kullu
Victims were residents of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana...
Rupee falls 43 paise to all-time low of 81.52 against US dollar
The strengthening of the American currency and risk-averse s...
Row over Assam chief minister, Sadhguru's Kaziranga park night jeep safari
Did not break any law, says Assam CM after FIR filed against...
Delhi court grants interim bail to Jacqueline Fernandez in money-laundering case
Special Judge Shailendra Malik grants Fernandez the relief o...
Jaishankar takes dig at American media for ‘biased’ India coverage
The External Affairs Minister slams the mainstream American ...