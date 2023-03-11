INS Trikand takes part in international maritime drill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 10

Navy warship INS Trikand participated in Sea Phase of the International Maritime Exercise (IMX), 2023, in West Asia, the Navy said today.

The ship exercised with naval units of Bahrain, Japan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and the USA with the common aim of enhancing maritime security, keeping shipping lanes open and ensuring safety of navigation.

The exercise is one of the largest multinational maritime exercises in the world.

This is Indian Navy’s maiden IMX participation. It also marks the second occasion where an INS is participating in an exercise conducted by the Combined Maritime Force — a grouping of 34 nations.

INS Trikand is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet and operates under the Western Naval Command headquartered at Mumbai.

With long reach and a state-of-the-art combat suite, the ship is designed to undertake a wide spectrum of naval operations.