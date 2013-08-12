INS Vikrant is collective effort of past govts, says Congress; accuses Modi of ‘hypocrisy’ for taking credit

PTI

New Delhi, September 2

The Congress on Friday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking credit for the commissioning of India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and accused him of "hypocrisy" for not recognising the contributions made by earlier governments.

Congress general secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh, also shared a video of former defence minister AK Antony launching INS Vikrant in August 2013 and said it just happens that the Modi government is in power when the aircraft carrier is being commissioned.

"The Modi government has nothing to do with this. The Modi government just happens to be in power when it is being commissioned. In fact, INS Vikrant was launched years ago by AK Antony when he was the defence minister. It has taken 22 years to design, manufacture, test, launch and finally be commissioned today. All that the Modi government has done is commissioning of the vessel and he is taking credit for it," Ramesh told PTI.

"So this is hypocrisy, which is typical of the current Prime Minister," he said, adding that the credit goes to the earlier governments, the Indian Navy and scientists, the engineers and the workers in the shipyard.

"It is an achievement that will add to the country's strength. It is very typical of Modi not to recognise the contributions made by earlier governments, of which he is the beneficiary," the senior Congress leader added.

Sharing a video of AK Antony's speech, Ramesh also tweeted, "Then defence minister AK Antony launched India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on 12.08.2013. The PM commissioned it today. A self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) India existed before 2014. All other Prime Ministers would have acknowledged continuity in governance."

"India's 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned today is a collective effort of all governments since 1999. Will PM acknowledge?," he tweeted while noting to recall the original INS Vikrant that served us well in the 1971 war and saying that Krishna Menon played a key role in getting it from the UK.

India’s 1st indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant commissioned today is a collective effort of all govts since 1999. Will PM acknowledge?



Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned India's maiden indigenously designed and built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on Friday, placing the country into a select league of countries with the domestic capability to develop such large vessels.

Ramesh said this is a tribute to the Indian Navy's engineers, officers and workers of Cochin Shipyard where this aircraft was manufactured.

"One of the problems in Modi is that he does not recognise continuity in governance and that there was India before 2014. Self-reliance in defence production was established by Krishna Menon when he was the defence minister of India in 1957 and Jawaharlal Nehru was the prime minister.

"It is the same self-reliant, Atmanirbhar defence production capability that Modi's government is privatising. There are several defence public sector units that have given India atmanirbharta in defence production," he said.

