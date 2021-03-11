INSACOG confirms BA.4, BA.5 Omicron sub-variants in India

PTI

New Delhi, May 22

The INSACOG has confirmed the presence of the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sub-variants of the coronavirus in India — one case in Tamil Nadu and another in Telangana.

BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

In a statement on Sunday, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said a 19-year-old woman in Tamil Nadu has been found infected with the BA.4 sub-variant of the virus. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated. She had no travel history.

Earlier, a South African was reported positive for BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron on arrival at the Hyderabad airport. In another case, an 80-year-old man in Telangana has tested positive for BA.5 sub-variant of the virus. He has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been vaccinated.