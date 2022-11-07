Inspired by Guru Nanak Dev’s thoughts, country moving ahead with spirit of welfare of people: PM Modi

PTI

New Delhi, November 7

The teachings of Sikh Gurus and the life of Guru Nanak are like a beacon of light showing the way to the world which is passing through a difficult phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

Addressing a gathering at a function held here to celebrate the 553rd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev that will be marked on Tuesday, Modi said that inspired by Guru Nanak Dev’s thoughts, the country is moving ahead with the spirit of welfare of 130 crore Indians.

Modi also listed the efforts made by his government for Sikhs and for preserving Sikh heritage.

“We made efforts to pave the way for citizenship to Sikh and Hindu families that were victims of Partition by bringing the CAA law," Modi said at the event held at National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura's residence.

On the eve of Guru Purab, addressing a programme in Delhi recalling Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. https://t.co/x4hCgNhVb4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2022

Recently in Gujarat by giving citizenship to Sikh families facing persecution abroad, they have been assured that Sikhs may be anywhere, but India is their home, he said.

The prime minister also participated at a prayer meeting held on the occasion. Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and John Barla also attended the function.

