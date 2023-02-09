Instagram friend awarded life term for sexual harassment of minor in Karnataka

Udupi (Karnataka), February 9
The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Fast Track Court under the Udupi District Additional and Sessions Court has awarded life imprisonment to a youth, who sexually abused a minor girl, whom he made friends with through social media handle Instagram.
The incident was reported three years ago in Karkala Rural police station limits, and the judgment was given on February 7.
The accused is identified as 26-year-old Radhakrishna, a resident of Venur in Belthangady taluk who befriended the victim through Instagram in 2019.
The convict had entered the house of the minor girl when no one was at home and lured the girl with his talks and later sexually abused her. The case was also lodged against the accused under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Judge Srinivasa Suvarna, who conducted an inquiry of 18 witnesses, opined that the allegations against the accused are proved and awarded life imprisonment and Rs 10,000 fine. Y.T. Raghavendra, the Public Prosecutor, had argued for the prosecution.
IANS
