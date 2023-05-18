Instil confidence, Manipur Govt told

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Manipur Government to take necessary measures to instil confidence among people of the ethnic violence-hit state and to ensure “peace and tranquillity”.

While hearing petitions on the recent violence on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community, a Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud asserted that the highest court of the land would ensure that the political executive didn’t turn a blind eye to the situation.

‘factually wrong’: SC raps hc judge We’ve to stay the Manipur HC order... completely factually wrong... gave time to Justice Muralidharan to remedy his error, but he didn’t. If HC judges don’t follow Constitution Bench judgments, then what should we do? CJI-led Bench

“Law and order is a state subject and we as the apex court can ensure that the powers entrusted to the authorities are exercised by them and they don’t turn a blind eye. We are here to ensure there is no inaction,” it said.

The constitutional authority should be advised to make statements responsibly, the Bench, which also included Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala, told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta after it was alleged that provocative statements had been made by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The Bench took strong exception to the high court’s “obnoxious” order on ST status to the Meitei community even as it chose not to stay the single judge’s order that allegedly triggered the violence as a petition against it was pending before a Division Bench of the Manipur High Court. It said all those aggrieved by the HC order could join the proceedings before the Division Bench, which was scheduled to take up the issue on June 6. The top court noted that the single judge’s order dated March 27 was not based on facts and it went against a Constitution Bench verdict.

The SC directed the competent authorities to immediately attend to the grievances, instil confidence and ensure tranquillity.