Insurgency violence in N-E down by 74%

Tribune News Service

Minister of State (MoS) for Home Nityanand Rai on Wednesday informed the Rajya Sabha that insurgency-related violence in North-Eastern states have come down by 74 per cent and civilian killings by 89 per cent. Rai said the government had zero tolerance policy against terrorism. TNS



Eklavya schools to be modified

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda in the RS said Eklayva schools would be modified on the lines of Central government-run Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas. He said even though the Eklavya schools had been set up back in 1997-98 to impart quality education to tribal children in remote areas, the condition of the schools remained poor.TNS

Concern in RS over rising cancer cases

Rajya Sabha members on Wednesday raised concerns over increasing number of cancer patients in the country, as they also put forth the demand that the government should devise means to make publicising “warning” mandatory on packets of processed meat in line with that of tobacco products. They suggested that the government should organise regular check-up camps in rural areas for early detection of the disease.TNS

16 Chinese granted citizenship in 15 yrs

Sixteen Chinese nationals have been granted Indian citizenship since 2007 as 10 applications by the citizens of that country are pending with the government, Minister of State, Home, Nityanand Rai told the Rajya Sabha in a written reply. He said, “India is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Convention relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol.”