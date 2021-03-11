Inter-faith killing: SC commission visits victim’s house

Naveen S Garewal
Hyderabad, May 7
Vijay Sampla, Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, on Saturday met the parents of slain Dalit B. Nagaraju at Vikarabad and offered his condolences.
Nagaraju was killed two days ago in broad daylight In front of his wife Syed Ashrin Sultanaby her brother as she had married against the family’s wishes.
He condoled Nagaraju’s father B Srinivas, mother Anasuya, wife Asrin and sister Ramadevi. Sampla assured the family of all support from the government and directed Deputy Commissioner K. Nikhila to ensure that the family was well looked after.
Out of interim relief of a little Rs 8 lakh, he ordered the release of over Rs 4 lakh immediately. The Commission also announced giving 3-acre land, a house, a government job, Rs 5 lakh pension and rations for three months for the family.
Later in a meeting with the state Chief Secretary and DGP, the Commission’s chairman directed compliance with the Commission’s order is on priority. Since, houses are under construction, the family will get an allotment letter now and a house later, Sampla told The Tribune.
