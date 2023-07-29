International Institute of Population Sciences Director suspended over irregularity in appointments

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 30

The Union Health Ministry has suspended KS James, Director of the International Institute of Population Sciences, over alleged irregularities in appointments and faculty recruitment.

The Health Ministry in a statement today said the move is not a punishment and a probe is under way.

The statement came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh questioned the move asking whether the suspension was due to publication of unfavourable data points.

The ministry said the suspension is for 90 days or completion of further investigation, whichever is earlier and is revocable with the approval of the Suspension Revocation Committee/Review Committee in the ministry.

IIPS publishes key research documents, including National Family Health Surveys.

Jairam had earlier tweeted: “When the data does not support the narrative being peddled by the Prime Minister and his drumbeaters, the Modi government will do one or all of the following: Deny access to data, Dispute the methodology into question, Discard the data, Discontinue its publication, Defame those in charge of collating and putting it out.

“This apart from saying ‘No Data Available’ when it knows very well that the data will puncture the Prime Minister’s boasts.

“Speaking of data, there is still no sight of the Census that should have been conducted in 2021. This is the first time since independence that the government is not serious about getting the Census done.”