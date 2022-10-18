Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

PTI

New Delhi, October 18

Chief of Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency Mohsin Butt chose to remain silent when confronted with questions from the media here on Tuesday about fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed - suspected to be safely cocooned in his country.

Butt, who is in the national capital to attend the 90th General Assembly of Interpol, apparently avoided, till the last minute, entering the plenary hall at the Pragati Maidan, the event venue that was swarming with reporters looking for a statement from him on the whereabouts of the most-wanted terrorists.

The officer, who is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation, preferred to stay in the dining hall, where lunch was organised, and entered the venue just before the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was announced.

Once Prime Minister Modi's address was over, he was surrounded by reporters who wanted to know about the location of the 1993 Mumbai blast mastermind Dawood Ibrahim, designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, and other terrorists wanted by India like Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar.

Butt stayed mum and walked away even as media persons fired a volley of questions at the top Pakistani officer.

He was appointed as the director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) which is also the National Central Bureau of Pakistan to coordinate with Interpol in July this year.

#Pakistan