 Investigate PM CARES Fund, says Uddhav Thackeray amid ED action in jumbo COVID facility ‘scam’; calls BJP ‘nalayak’ : The Tribune India

Investigate PM CARES Fund, says Uddhav Thackeray amid ED action in jumbo COVID facility ‘scam’; calls BJP ‘nalayak’

PM CARES Fund was set up in 2020 with aim of having a dedicated national fund to deal with distress related primarily to COVID-19 pandemic

Investigate PM CARES Fund, says Uddhav Thackeray amid ED action in jumbo COVID facility ‘scam’; calls BJP ‘nalayak’

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, June 24

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday hit back at Enforcement Directorate action against some persons close to his party in an alleged jumbo COVID facility scam by seeking a probe into the PM CARES Fund.

He also sought probe into the functioning of civic bodies of Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune, as well as governments in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, all of which were or are led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Thane, which was controlled by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The terms of these civic bodies ended in early 2022 but polls were not held due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing party workers, Thackeray dared the government to probe the working of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) during the pandemic, adding that the Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act were in place as the dire situation demanded that one go beyond rules to save the lives of citizens.

The BMC was controlled by the undivided Shiv Sena till its term ended in February last year.

“We are not scared of any probe. And when you (government) want to probe, then you also probe Thane Municipal Corporation, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune and Nagpur civic bodies,” he said.

“Probe the PM CARES Fund as well. The PM CARES Fund does not come under the ambit of any investigation. Lakhs and crores of rupees were collected. Many ventilators were malfunctioning. We will also carry out a probe,” the former Chief Minister said.

The Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund was set up in 2020 as a public charitable trust with the aim of having a dedicated national fund to deal with distress related primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister is the Chairperson and members include the Defence Minister, Home Minister and Finance Minister.

Thackeray said he had topped the list of ‘best performing chief minister’ surveys amid the pandemic and this had led to the BJP having “stomach ache” since none of its leaders could find a place in these rankings.

Thackeray was the Chief Minister from late 2019 till June 2022, while the pandemic set in across the country by March 2020.

“You (BJP-led dispensation) are making a villain of Uddhav Thackeray. People will decide whether he is a hero or a villain. But you are ‘nalayak’ (worthless), Thackeray claimed.

The world had praised the “Mumbai model” for the metropolis’ fight against the pandemic, while opponents, an apparent reference to the BJP, were defaming it, he alleged.

Mumbai was being looted and the allegations of a COVID scam have surfaced because the Shiv Sena (UBT) was exposing irregularities, he said.

The Eknath Shinde Government had set up a Special Investigation Team under the Mumbai Police Commissioner to probe alleged irregularities worth Rs 12,000 crore that were flagged in a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General.

Incidentally, Thackeray’s son and former state minister Aaditya Thackeray will lead a protest on July 1 against alleged corruption in the BMC.

The former Chief Minister said Maharashtra was the only state to build a field care hospital to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

“What happened in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh?” he asked. Both states are ruled by the BJP and routinely hit the headlines during the pandemic for steep rise in cases, and news of bodies of victims allegedly being dumped in the Ganga.

Thackeray said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appointed a committee of officers and they were allowed to buy equipment beyond the General Framework Agreement during the pandemic.

Dismissing the charges of corruption, Thackeray instead dubbed the BJP as cruel for toppling the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh as the pandemic started to set in.

The Nath government fell in March 2020 after MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia walked out, paving the way for a BJP government there under Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Watch: Lalu asks Rahul Gandhi to get married, says your mother keeps complaining

2
Himachal

Satwant Atwal Trivedi given additional charge of Himachal DGP

3
Delhi

AAP claims Cong refused to publicly denounce Delhi services ordinance, says will be difficult to attend future Opposition meets

4
Delhi

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

5
Diaspora

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

6
Haryana

Yogeshwar Dutt questions ‘unfair’ trial exemption given to 6 wrestlers by IOA ad-hoc panel; Vinesh Phogat calls him Brij Bhushan’s lackey

7
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

8
Entertainment

Virat Kohli teases Shubman Gill with Spider-Man signature step: Watch

9
Delhi

Body of 32-yr-old man recovered in Gurugram

10
Himachal

MeT predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall in Himachal

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report had alleged PTC promoters' meteoric rise post broadcast rights for Gurbani from Golden Temple

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Top News

Government holds all-party meet on Manipur

Government holds all-party meet on Manipur, representatives of 22 parties in attendance

Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 have ...

Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city

Rebellious Russian mercenary boss in standoff with army amid 'armed mutiny'; claims control of major city

Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level; Prigozh...

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Putin vows to crush 'armed mutiny' after Russian mercenary boss tries to oust top brass

Wagner chief takes feud with top brass to new level; Prigozh...

Google investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai tells PM Modi

Google investing USD 10 billion in India's digitisation fund: Sundar Pichai tells PM Modi

Pichai meets Prime Minister Modi on Friday and also announce...

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

Indian immigration agent Brijesh Mishra apprehended in Canada, faces charges in fake college admission letters scandal

Mishra, who operates an immigration agency called EMSA in Ja...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Tarn Taran sector

Sikh Gurdwaras Ac: All eyes on SGPC general house session on June 26

Unscheduled power outages leave Amritsar residents sweating

Knotty Affairs: Tangled power, telephone cables a blot on Partap Nagar in Amritsar

Traffic police to begin issuing e-challans from next month

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Chandigarh

Mayor Anup Gupta at loggerheads with Chandigarh on halting non-EV registrations

In green push, Chandigarh Administration plans four canal-top solar plants

PGI allows residents to choose thesis guides, topics

Man held for stalking woman on Mumbai-Chandigarh flight

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

L-G misinformed about hospital projects, must focus on law & order: Delhi Health Minister

Committee report on routes for 'mohalla' buses in Delhi after two months: Officials

6 illegal colonies razed in Gurugram, 18 acres freed

Youth stabbed in northeast Delhi's Brijpuri

Portal to help update property data

BJP panel to raise objections

Jalandhar: BJP panel to raise objections

Congress to move court over new ward map; societies see red, too

Held in bribery case, man, son have long trail of drug crime

Ensure welfare schemes reach all beneficiaries, officials directed

Streamline process for applicants: MP to passport officials

Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 6 others booked for fraud

Ludhiana Police book Congress ex-MLA Pritam Kotbhai, 5 others for fraud

Smart City Anniversary: Ludhiana on way to becoming smart city

Use ‘mSeva’ for online grievance redressal, Ludhiana MC urges residents

Giaspura tragedy: Panel holds meeting, reviews findings

3 arrested with 345-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

Punjabi University: Row over term of Punjabi subject in UG courses

‘Adipurush’ screening opposed in Patiala