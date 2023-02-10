Investing in defence ties with India to uphold favourable balance of power in Indo-Pacific: Pentagon

PTI

Washington, February 10

The US is making investments in defence ties with India to uphold a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific, a top Pentagon official told lawmakers on Thursday indicating that strengthening ties with New Delhi is one of the key factors to addressing the pacing challenge from China.

"Earlier this month, the US Government launched the inaugural technology initiative with India, including in-depth discussions about opportunities for co-production of major defence platforms," Ely Ratner, the Assistant Secretary of Defence, Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during a Congressional hearing on China.

"We are making significant investments in our defence ties with India to uphold a favourable balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said the US had invested in the Quad partnership with India, Australia, and Japan.

"We are aligning with like-minded partners around the world to strengthen our shared interests and values – of democracy, openness and fairness – and to address the challenges posed by the PRC (People's Republic of China)," she said.