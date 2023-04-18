INX Media case: ED attaches Karti Chidamabaram’s properties worth Rs 11.04 crore

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 18

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has issued a provisional attachment order under provisions of the Prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) to seize four properties worth Rs 11.04 crore belonging to Congress MP Karti Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case.

Giving details of the attached assets the ED in an official statement said that out of the four properties, one is an immovable asset located in Coorg district of Karnataka.

Karti Chidamabaram, son of former union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidamabaram, is a sitting MP from Sivaganga Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu and was earlier arrested in the INX case.

The case pertains to alleged illegal gratification received “directly or indirectly” from INX Media Pvt Limited to which Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval was granted during the tenure of his father as the finance minister in the UPA government.

In the statement the ED said, “During the investigation it is revealed that illegal gratification (proceeds of crime) was received directly and indirectly from M/s INX Media Pvt. Ltd., to which accused P Chidambaram had granted FIPB approval, through several shell companies controlled, beneficially owned and used by another accused Karti P Chidambaram.”

It further alleged that illegal gratification was received in the company of the accused “in the name of providing consultancy by the entities from INX Media.

“The total proceeds of crime laundered over a period of time is Rs 65.88 crore. The money was routed to overseas accounts and investment was made in various overseas properties and shares of companies through various shell companies directly or indirectly controlled by Karti P Chidambaram and through his confidants,” the ED alleged.

