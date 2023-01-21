 Indian Olympic Association forms 7-member probe panel; WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh calls it Congress conspiracy : The Tribune India

Indian Olympic Association forms 7-member probe panel; WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh calls it Congress conspiracy

Have proof: Wrestlers



Tribune News Service

New Delhi/Hisar, January 20

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) today constituted a seven-member committee to probe the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh by top grapplers.

Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and others at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Mukesh Aggarwal

The committee comprises legendary boxer and former MP Mary Kom, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, archer Dola Banerjee, former shuttler Alaknanda Ashok, Indian Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav and advocates Talish Ray and Shlok Chandra. Most of the members are affiliated to the BJP.

On the panel…

Legendary boxer and ex-MP Mary Kom, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, archer Dola Banerjee, former shuttler Alaknanda Ashok, Indian Weightlifting Federation chief Sahdev Yadav and advocates Talish Ray and Shlok Chandra

The allegations have been levelled by some of the country’s top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya. The decision to form the panel was taken during the IOA’s emergency executive council meeting, attended by the likes of Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra and bronze medallist Yogeshwar, along with IOA chief PT Usha and joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey. Usha said that a “thorough investigation would be carried out to ensure justice” even as the wrestlers continued their protest against the WFI president for the third consecutive day. While Vinesh claimed she had “voice recording of a woman wrestler who had confided in her about the mental and physical torture she had suffered”, the WFI chief termed the protest by the grapplers “dharna of Shaheen Bagh”.

“I received a call from a woman wrestler in which she detailed what happened with her,” said Vinesh. “Also, six-seven boys have told us that they are in depression because they were tortured. These allegations are against a WFI’s vice-president. The victims sent a written complaint against him, but no action was taken and the WFI did not even acknowledge it. President (Singh) has claimed that no one ever filed a complaint, but we have proof that people have complained about harassment,” claimed Vinesh. There are seven vice-presidents in the WFI’s executive council, but Vinesh did not disclose any name.

Another Haryana wrestler, Nirmala Boora, alleged that she had heard of several women wrestlers from Haryana and UP who had faced “exploitation at the hands of the WFI president”. “I know of an audio recording in which a wrestler was issued a life threat in case she dared to open her mouth,” she claimed.

Nirmala, winner of a silver medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, alleged that the WFI chief hated wrestlers from Haryana. “He used to insult wrestlers from Haryana a lot and there were audio clips in this regard,” she said. Nirmala said the women wrestlers had demanded many times that the national camp be shifted from Lucknow, but added that she was not aware if any complaint was lodged regarding sexual exploitation. She, however, claimed that “there had been murmurs about exploitation of female wrestlers for long”.

Vinesh’s uncle Mahavir Phogat, wrestling coach and father of wrestlers Geeta and Babita, said in Hisar: “There is definitely truth in the allegations being made by Vinesh. A fair inquiry will bring out the truth.”

The WFI chief, meanwhile, cancelled his scheduled press conference in Gonda, UP. Sources said he would answer all the allegations against him after the WFI’s extraordinary general body meeting on January 22. However, he made it clear that he would not step down from his post. “The protest by the wrestlers against me is the dharna of Shaheen Bagh… The protesting players have become a toy in the hands of the Congress. This type of conspiracy was hatched against me by the Congress almost three decades ago as well,” Sharan Singh, a sixth-time Lok Sabha MP from UP’s Kaisarganj constituency, told reporters at his native place.

(With PTI inputs)

#bajrang punia #Congress #Hisar #Indian Olympic Association IOA #Vinesh Phogat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

11-year-old girl allegedly raped inside a moving car in Patiala village; 2 youth arrested

2
J & K

Kashmir has almost totally mainstreamed: former RAW chief AS Dulat

3
Punjab

Married to men from Punjab, but denied job quota

4
Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha seat for Chandigarh: Congress MP Manish Tewari’s bill likely to be considered in Budget Session

5
Nation

Married Hindu girl abducted, raped after she refused to convert to Islam in Pakistan's Sindh

6
Entertainment

Salman Khan may work with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in future

7
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

8
Nation

'Special Saturday interview days': US launches new initiatives to cut visa wait time for Indians

9
Nation

TMC MPs share link to controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi, say they won't accept 'censorship'

10
Nation

Tea and samosa grows in popularity among UK youth

Don't Miss

View All
Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman
World

British Sikh trekker Polar Preet sets new world record for longest solo, unsupported, unassisted polar expedition by a woman

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport
Punjab

Singapore flight leaves behind 30 at Amritsar airport

Top News

PM Modi names 21 Andaman & Nicobar Islands after Param Vir Chakra awardees

21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees

The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned, set to give boost to Navy’s ISR capabilities, special operations

Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech

Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in the US

Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US

According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Army Chief Manoj Pande visits forward posts along LAC in eastern Arunachal Pradesh

Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over 32-month sta...


Cities

View All

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

3 months after youth’s mysterious death in Amritsar, cousin booked for murder

Drone shot down in Amritsar, 5-kg heroin seized

Girl kidnapped in Amritsar village; video with hands tied sent to fiancé

Illegal colonies razed in Amritsar

After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

After Manpreet’s induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor’s post

After Manpreet Badal's induction in BJP, all eyes on Bathinda Mayor's post

Bathinda: Frost adversely affecting crops

After Manpreet Badal’s exit, tough task for Congress in Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

MC caused ~29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

MC caused Rs 29.56-lakh loss in stamp duty: CAG

First seizure of musk pod in Punjab, 6 held

Open House: what steps can be taken to improve public bike-sharing system?

Education Dept of UT to go paperless, plans 'e-dak' portal

'Youth Dialogue' held

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade

Delhi Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected on Jan 24 after ruckus at first meet

After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Syndicate of financial impropriety was being run in Delhi MC under BJP: AAP

Man who duped Delhi hotel of Rs 23 lakh held

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Road rage: Attacked 3 months ago, cop dies

Hooliganism won't be tolerated: Chahal

Ahead of MC polls, BJP, Cong leaders join AAP

Garha residents protest against mohalla clinic

Open House: Was the recent decision of aggrieved PCS officers to proceed on mass leave justified?

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

7 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Interest waiver for LIT land allottees on anvil: Chairman

Pollution in Buddha Dariya affecting subsoil water, public health: Activists

Eatery found serving hookah; owner, manager booked

Authorities yet to conduct survey to count trees in Ludhiana

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Girl ‘raped’ inside moving car in Patiala, two arrested

Failure to implement vendors’ policy costs civic body crores

Villagers vow to shun drugs

Rs 5.44L stolen from shop