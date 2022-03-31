IPL founder Lalit Modi cleared of 'misrepresentation' by UK court

Murray Rosen QC, a Judge of the Chancery Division, concluded that Modi did not set out to misrepresent matters in order to secure investment for a worldwide cancer treatment project dating back to April 2018

IPL founder Lalit Modi cleared of 'misrepresentation' by UK court

IPL founder Lalit Modi. File

PTI

London, March 31

The High Court in London on Wednesday cleared Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi of “actionable misrepresentations” as alleged by former Indian model-turned-investor Gurpreet Gill Maag in a legal challenge.

Murray Rosen QC, a Judge of the Chancery Division, concluded that Modi did not set out to misrepresent matters in order to secure investment for a worldwide cancer treatment project dating back to April 2018.

The case, involving Gill-owned Quantum Care along with husband David Maag, alleged deceit and breach of contract on the part of Modi.

“I do not consider that Quantum has proved that Mr Modi made material misrepresentations with the meanings it alleges, or that he intended or that the Maags understood such to be the meanings,” Judge Rosen’s ruling notes.

“Quantum took on a heavy burden in seeking to establish a difficult case in deceit and which can now be seen as unlikely, not only in many particular respects but also examined in the round. Its evidence was manifestly not sound enough for that task,” the ruling notes.

Referencing witness statements and WhatsApp messages submitted during a hearing last month, the judge said he declines to find that Modi “made actionable misrepresentations as alleged to Mr and Mrs Maag, and Quantum’s deceit claim against him falls to be dismissed”.

“Even if that were wrong, apart from its USD 1 million investment which is subject to Mr Modi’s contractual promise of repayment (now to be the subject of judgment) I am not persuaded that it suffered any recoverable loss,” the judge adds.

Separately, there is a judgment awaited for the balance of USD 8,00,000 allegedly owed to the Maags under a contract for their USD 1 million investment, of which Modi has reportedly returned USD 2,00,000.

“Quantum’s claims otherwise fail, including for the avoidance of doubt, the claims for interest at any higher rate and/or compounded and whether by way of damages for deceit or under contract,” Judge Rosen notes.

The case, brought by Singapore-based Indian national Gurpreet Gill Maag, revolved largely around what was said and presented by Modi to her and her Swiss banking professional husband at a meeting in a hotel suite in Dubai on April 13-14, 2018.

Being socially acquainted with London-based Modi, Maag was invited to invest in a first “friends and family round” of fundraising for USD 2 million. Her company Quantum Care went on to invest USD 1 million on November 14, 2018, and the remaining USD 1 million was not invested as Ion Care’s business never got off the ground. However, Maag says this meant losses for her as she was unable to invest that sum in other businesses.

According to court documents, Modi set up Ion Care in early 2016, inspired by his wife Minalini’s long-term struggle with cancer, to own and operate outpatient oncology treatment centres situated worldwide in order to provide advanced non-invasive image guided single-dose radiotherapy. However, the business did not progress as intended by the time Minalini Modi passed away in December 2018.

While the court found in Modi’s favour, it did note that he was “in short an unreliable witness”.

Apart from his very poor recall, which the judge said he thought was genuine, he tended to “speeches regarding his aspirations and the closeness of his friendships with innumerable famous people, rather than attempting to focus on objective reality, with which his relationship seemed fluid and sometimes even distant or at least secondary”.

“Mr and Mrs Maag were both impressive people, clearly experienced and sensible in business. However, to some extent, Mrs Maag veered between dogmatism on aspects which accorded with the central scenario and agenda for Quantum’s deceit damages claim, and a rather disdainful vagueness on other relevant matters,” the judge observed.

Modi, described as “instrumental” in the foundation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s successful “Twenty20’ cricket tournament called the Indian Premier League in court documents, will find out whether he is contractually obliged to pay back USD 8,00,000 at a later stage. His position is that he merely offered to return Quantum’s money if and when he could and after the deduction of expenses “as a gesture of goodwill” and “out of compassion”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

2
Punjab

Mahesh Bhatt makes docudrama on Punjabi Varsity officer’s book on prominent Indian Sikhs

3
Patiala

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered

4
Punjab

Daylong special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1

5
Punjab

Former CM Parkash Singh Badal suffers knee injury

6
Chandigarh

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in Chandigarh now

7
Haryana

Free education for EWS kids in private schools goes in Haryana

8
Punjab

SGPC passes over Rs 988 crore budget for next fiscal

9
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

10
Nation

Imran Khan's govt totters as key ally MQM-P switches sides ahead of no-confidence motion

Don't Miss

View All
Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Top Stories

Pak PM Imran Khan summons NSC meeting ahead of no-confidence vote

Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM summons NSC meeting ahead of trust vote

NSC meeting is chaired by PM and attended by services chiefs...

Pak Parliament to meet on Thursday to debate no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Parliament to meet on Thursday to debate no-trust motion against PM Imran Khan

PM Khan to address nation ahead of vote to oust him: Informa...

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw urges Karnataka CM to resolve growing religious divide, warns of consequences of IT sector becoming communal

Must not allow communal exclusion in Karnataka: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

BJP accuses Mazumdar-Shaw of imposing personal, politically ...

Punjab Vidhan Sabha prepares for a special one-day session tomorrow

Daylong special session of Punjab Vidhan Sabha on April 1

Two or three bills in session likely for enactment

Amit Shah announces reduction of AFSPA applicable areas in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

Amit Shah announces reduction of AFSPA applicable areas in Nagaland, Assam, Manipur

AFSPA has been in force for decades in the 3 northeastern st...

Cities

View All

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

GNDU to train students in field of technical textiles

Amritsar MC expects to collect Rs 4 cr on last day

Widen Amritsar's narrow lanes leading to Golden Temple: Visitors

Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in Amritsar: Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in City Beautiful now

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in Chandigarh now

Now, Chandigarh staff to retire at 60

Three suspects confess to killing Youth Akali Dal leader Vicky Middukhera

PU students' council poll unlikely to be held in present academic calendar

Schools all set to reopen, Chandigarh bus operators await tax relief

If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Arvind Kejriwal

If India's biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Arvind Kejriwal

Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

Lok Sabha clears the Delhi MCD merger Bill

8 held for vandalism at Arvind Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

PSEB’s diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

PSEB's diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered

Punjabi University closes investigation in 6 cases

Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Suicide by Rajasthan woman doc sparks protest in Patiala