IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar appointed Special Director in CBI

PTI

New Delhi, June 28

Senior IPS officer Ajay Bhatnagar has been appointed Special Director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Bhatnagar, a 1989 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Jharkhand cadre, is currently Additional Director in the federal probe agency.

He has been appointed to the post till the date of his superannuation on November 20, 2024, it said.

Anurag, Joint Director in the CBI, will now be Additional Director in the agency.

He has been appointed for a period till July 24, 2023, that is, completion of his seven-year tenure, the order said.

Manoj Sashidhar, a 1994 batch IPS officer of Gujarat cadre, has also been appointed to the post of Additional Director in the CBI for a period of three years.

He is at present Joint Director in the probe agency.