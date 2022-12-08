IPS officer Amit Lodha who inspired web-series ‘Khakee’ booked by Bihar vigilance unit over corruption charges

Patna, December 8
The Special Vigilance Unit of Bihar has registered a case against senior police officer Amit Lodha for allegedly misusing his official position for financial benefits, a statement issued by the agency said on Thursday.
The senior IPS officer rose to prominence following the release of the web series ‘Khakee’ based on his book ‘Bihar Diaries’.
“While serving as an IPS officer, Lodha signed an agreement with a private firm that caused him financial gains. He allegedly agreed to a deal with a firm that produced web series on his book. Lodha is not an established story writer nor was he authorised to write a book and use it for commercial purposes,” the vigilance unit said in the statement.
Lodha was accused of signing contract for financial gain while still working for the government.
He has been booked under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.
