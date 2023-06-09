IPS officer shifted to Puducherry

New Delhi, June 8
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs today shifted B Srinivasan, a 1990 batch IPS officer, who is considered to be the man behind strengthening the intelligence wing of the J&K Police, to Puducherry as the Director General.
Srinivasan was the intelligence chief when the Centre decided to do away with J&K's special status. He is the second officer to be posted out of the UT after the J&K cadre was merged with the AGMUT cadre.
