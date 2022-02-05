IPS officers told to opt for central deputation

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 4

Seventeen former police officers today urged serving IPS officers to opt for central deputation, given the vast opportunities it offers and to contribute to the macro- and micro-levels of national security.

In a joint statement under the aegis of “Track The Truth”, former officers, including Vikram Singh, UP cadre officer of 1974 batch; SP Vaid, a J&K cadre IPS officer of 1986 batch and PC Dogra, a Punjab cadre officer of 1968 batch, said, “As former IPS officers, we support GoI’s initiative to encourage IPS officers to offer themselves for central deputation, given the vast opportunities to develop oneself and contribute to the macro- and micro-levels of national security.”

Article 312 of the Constitution of India provides for creation of All India Services (AIS), which serves the Union and states, they said, adding: “The IPS, with the cadre strength of 5,000 has 2,700 senior duty posts (SP to DG rank). As many as 1,075 (40%) of these are meant for Central Deputation Reserve (CDR) as per the prevalent rules.”

However, only 442 IPS officers are currently on central deputation to fill 645 sanctioned posts, they said, while claiming that less than a score of IPS officers “are deployed on Central Staffing Scheme posts.

