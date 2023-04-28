 Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston : The Tribune India

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston


Dubai, April 28

Iran's navy seized a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday heading to the US amid wider tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme, the latest-such capture in a waterway crucial for global energy supplies.

The US Navy's Mideast-based 5th Fleet identified the vessel as the Advantage Sweet. Satellite tracking data for the vessel from MarineTraffic.com showed it in the Gulf of Oman, just north of Oman's capital, Muscat, on Thursday afternoon. It had just come from Kuwait and listed its destination as Houston.

The Advantage Sweet issued a distress call at 1:15 p.m. while in international waters as Iran seized the vessel, the Navy said.

"Iran's actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability," the 5th Fleet said in a statement. “Iran should immediately release the oil tanker.”     

The Navy initially said Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard seized the vessel, but an American naval aircraft later confirmed that Iran's navy captured the ship, 5th Fleet spokesman Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins told The Associated Press.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency said the seizure came after an “unknown ship collided with an Iranian vessel last night in the Persian Gulf, causing several Iranian crew members to go missing and get injured.” It did not identify the other ship involved in the alleged collision.

The Advantage Sweet had been in the Persian Gulf on Wednesday, but its track showed no unusual behaviour as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz, where a fifth of all traded oil passes.

Iran has made allegations in other seizures that later fell apart as it became clear Tehran was trying to leverage the capture as a chip to negotiate with foreign nations.

Iran's “harassing activity within the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman is commensurate with an established pattern of behaviour that has seen Iran target vessels as a result of ongoing disputes," maritime security firm Dryad Global said.

The 5th Fleet said the Iranian seizure was at least the fifth commercial vessel taken by Tehran in the last two years.

“Iran's continued harassment of vessels and interference with navigational rights in regional waters are a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” it added.

US Army Gen. Erik Kurilla, the top U.S. commander for the Middle East, said in a statement that the “illegal seizure” of the tanker was ""another in a continuing series of violations by Iran of the international rules-based order."               The vessel's manager, a Turkish firm called Advantage Tankers, issued a statement acknowledging the Advantage Sweet was “being escorted by the Iranian navy to a port on the basis of an international dispute.” All the ship's 24 crew members are Indian.

 “The safety and welfare of our valued crew members is our No. 1 priority,” the firm said. “Similar experiences show that crew members of vessels taken under such circumstances are in no danger.”  The ship's listed owner appeared to be a Chinese company.

Manifest information from data firm Refinitiv showed the Advantage Sweet carried Kuwaiti crude oil for American energy firm Chevron Corp. of San Ramon, California. Chevron said it was “aware of the situation.”          

“We are in contact with the vessel operator with the hope of resolving this situation as soon as possible,” Chevron spokesperson Christine Dobbyn said in a statement.

Thursday's seizure by Iran was the latest in a string of ship seizures and explosions to roil the region.

The incidents began after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran's nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Also, the US Navy has blamed Iran for a series of limpet mine attacks on vessels that damaged tankers in 2019, as well as for a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members in 2021.

Tehran denies carrying out the attacks, but a wider shadow war between Iran and the West has played out in the region's volatile waters. Iranian tanker seizures have been a part of it since 2019. The last major seizure came when Iran took two Greek tankers in May and held them until November.

In the wider Mideast, Iranian-backed militias in Syria have carried out attacks on U.S. forces, including one that killed a contractor in March. The US responded with airstrikes.

Meanwhile, talks over Iran's tattered nuclear deal have been stalled for a year. Since the deal's collapse, Iran runs advanced centrifuges and has a rapidly growing stockpile of enriched uranium.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency has warned Iran has enriched enough up to 60 per cent purity — a short technical step from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent. That would be sufficient for Iran to make several nuclear weapons if it chooses to do so. AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal cremated with full state honours at ancestral village in Punjab

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal was tall, handsome and came from a wealthy zamindar family, classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days

3
Punjab

Family members meet arrested ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal, his aides in Assam’s Dibrugarh jail

4
Sports

Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74

5
Delhi

15th-century monument razed in Delhi to build Jal Board director's mansion, notice served

6
Punjab

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh was carried out to gain political mileage, alleges SGPC

7
Himachal

Video: Massive fire at new OPD building at IGMC in Shimla

8
Punjab

Lawyer tries to attack Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused in Rupnagar court; overpowered by cops

9
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal’s granddaughters light the pyre along with Sukhbir

10
Haryana

Haryana judge placed under suspension on High Court order

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

LAC actions have eroded basis of ties, China told

LAC actions have eroded basis of ties, China told

Defence Ministers Rajnath Singh, Gen Li Shangfu hold bilater...

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston

Iran's navy seizes oil tanker with 24 Indian crew members near Oman, heading for Houston

'The day I will feel helpless, I would...’: WFI chief Brij Bhushan posts personalised video amid sexual harassment allegations

'The day I will feel helpless, I would...’: WFI chief Brij Bhushan posts personalised video amid sexual harassment allegations

2K Indians moved out of Sudan conflict zone

2K Indians moved out of Sudan conflict zone

Robbed by armed gangs, say evacuees

Ensure same-sex couples social benefits: SC

Ensure same-sex couples social benefits: SC


Cities

View All

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Quarrel over watering plants turns deadly, woman dies

Agri Dept reports no yield dip in standing wheat crop

Farmer uses surface seeding technology to boost wheat yield

Teething trouble for waste-to-energy power plant at Bhagtanwala dump

Coaching centre for slum children gets new building, health facilities

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

One by one, Chandigarh losing its heritage items on PU watch

Man enters girls’ hostel, roams for 20 mins; 2 guards suspended

Dera Bassi tragedy: Firm GM, director seek anticipatory bail

HC seeks affidavit on shifting of health centre at Mohali

Re-auction of leftover fancy Nos. from May 7

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Days after being sacked, DU ad hoc teacher found dead

Nod to remove, transplant 114 trees for defence staff HQ

BJP protests Rs 45-cr renovation of CM house

‘e-Pledge’ against drugs must in schools

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Mehatpur murder: Home Guard held as son used his licensed gun

Sanitary workers put off strike, to meet CM today

NRI jumps off 11th floor, dies

5 peddlers nabbed

5 arrested on betting charge

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

Rly employee roughs up elderly man, suspended

City has 4th best road safety infra among 12 'rising cities'

Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

20 more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Man held with 350-gm heroin

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

17 days on, probe committee yet to submit report on auto mishap

Intellectual Property Day celebrated at law varsity

Gangster facing 10 criminal cases held

RGNUL conducts community development drive in Jassowal

‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’