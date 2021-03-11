IRCTC may roll back data monetisation plan

New Delhi, August 20
A tender floated by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing and catering arm of the Railways, to hire a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data may be withdrawn in view of the concerns expressed over privacy issues.
The outcry has forced the Ministry of Railways to rethink its plan while taking into account the fact that the Data Protection Bill has not yet been finalised. The objective behind floating a tender is to generate revenue for the IRCTC to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore.
