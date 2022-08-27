IRCTC withdraws tender for monetisation of passenger data

New Delhi, August 26
The Railway’s catering and ticketing arm — Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) — has withdrawn the controversial tender for appointment of consultants for monetisation of data of its passenger and freight customers.
The decision was taken following concerns over privacy.
The IRCTC on Friday informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology that the tender had been withdrawn. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is the chairman of the committee.
IRCTC officials were summoned by the parliamentary committee following concern over the tender expressed from various quarters.
IRCTC Managing Director and Chairperson Rajni Hasija along with other officials appeared before the committee. An IRCTC official told the committee that the IRCTC had withdrawn the tender due to non-approval of the Data Protection Bill.
The decision to withdraw the tender was taken at the IRCTC’s annual general meeting on Friday.
