IRS officer Sameer Wankhede threatened on Twitter

Mumbai, August 19
Indian Revenue Service officer Sameer Wankhede on Friday lodged a police complaint here after receiving threat from an unidentified Twitter user, an official said.
Wankhede, former Mumbai zonal director of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), visited the suburban Goregaon Police Station in the morning, he said.
A non-cognisable offence was registered under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.
The cyber cell of Mumbai Police is also conducting a probe into the matter.
Wankhede received the threat on Thursday from a Twitter handle a day after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against jailed NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for allegedly defaming Wankhede over his caste certificate.
Malik, when he was a minister, had accused Wankhede of using a bogus caste certificate to get his government job. The latter had denied the charge.
Wankhede was in news during his stint with the NCB as he had probed some high-profile drug-related cases involving Bollywood celebrities.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...