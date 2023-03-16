‘Is Jairam your nanny’: BJP’s swipe at Rahul Gandhi’s slip; 'We don’t use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

The BJP on Sunday took swipes at Rahul Gandhi’s “unfortunately I am an MP” slip and said the Congress MP’s lack of articulation was no longer funny.

“Is Jairam Ramesh the official nanny of Rahul Gandhi? Shocking that a man, who can’t string a single sentence on his own, is Congress’ putative Prime Ministerial candidate…No Jairam, Rahul’s inability to articulate doesn’t make him anymore of a joke than what he already is!” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted after Gandhi was caught on camera getting tutored by Ramesh over the former’s slip during a press conference at Congress headquarters.

Ramesh is heard telling Gandhi “unfortunately for you (read the ruling BJP), I am an MP”.

We don’t use teleprompters: Jairam to BJP

Jairam Ramesh retorted to BJP swipes at Rahul’s slip and said, “The RW (right wing) system is having a field day with my pointing out to @RahulGandhi that his statement's construct would be distorted by BJP's fake news machine. He clarified instantly. We speak freely to the media without teleprompters. This is another attempt to distract from Modani scam.”

Gandhi is then heard making the correction.

The slip happened when Gandhi was arguing his right to speak in Parliament in his defence after four ministers accused him of “defaming Indian democracy abroad”.