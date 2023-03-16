 Said nothing wrong, will speak in Parliament if allowed: Rahul Gandhi : The Tribune India

Attending Parliament for the first time on Thursday since the second leg of the Budget session commenced on March 13, Rahul says he will speak in Parliament, if permitted

Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, on Thursday. PTI Photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 16

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday appeared adamant on his statements made in the UK about Indian democracy saying he had not spoken anything against the country.

Attending Parliament for the first time on Thursday since the second leg of the Budget session commenced on March 13, Rahul said he would speak in Parliament, if permitted.

“If I am allowed to speak in Parliament I will say what I think. If not, I will speak outside but let me tell you what I speak outside would not be to the BJP’s liking,” he said.

Gandhi said he didn’t say anything against India during his UK trip.

Parliament has remained affected since March 13 with the government side demanding an apology from Gandhi.

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Kiren Rijiju have targeted Gandhi outside Parliament while inside the house the proceedings have remained paralysed with BJP MPs insistent on Gandhi’s apology.

The Congress has accused the government of “leading the disruption to escape responsibility on the Adani issue”.

