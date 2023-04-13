 Is Karnataka influenced by ‘Hindutva’ politics and politicians? : The Tribune India

Is Karnataka influenced by ‘Hindutva’ politics and politicians?

Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma said to be in great demand for campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka

Is Karnataka influenced by 'Hindutva' politics and politicians?

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, April 13

Is Karnataka’ politics influenced by ‘Hindutva’ politics and politicians/ leaders from north India, more than other states in south India—Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala?

Apparently yes, or so believe political observers following Karnataka.

They say that Hubballi’s Eidgah Maidan holds a similar place in Karnataka as Ayodhya in north India. In other words, if the Ram temple movement strengthened the saffron party in Hindi-belt, the Eidgah campaign of the 1990s led by right-wing helped it gain foothold and power in Karnataka. Several religious leaders from the state also participated in the Ayodhya movement, they add.

From just four seats in 1989, the party continuously improved to eventually form the government in the state—the first and the only BJP-ruled state in south India.

Interestingly, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi also made her political debut from the state. She contested from Amethi (Uttar Pradesh), her late husband Rajiv Gandhi’s constituency, and Bellary, a Congress citadel, defeating BJP stalwart Sushma Swaraj in 1999.

WhenGandhi filed her nomination from Bellary, the BJP fielded Swaraj—one of its topmost orators. Even though Swaraj was from northIndia, she picked up Kannada to connect with masses—turning it into a‘videshi versus swadeshi’ battle and managing to get a decent vote share.

Now, Bellary and Amethi are both with the BJP.

BJP election woes

Currently the BJP, which is seeking a second consecutive term in the state, is not finding itself in the most ideal situation.

Following the “Gujarat model”, the party dropped several sitting MLAs, leading to discontent, criticism and protests which the senior leadership is now trying to control.

Apparently, the BJP top brass has asked former CM BS Yediyurappa to handle the issue but the exact situation or the number of rebels will only be clear around April 20—the last date for filing the nominations.

Making the most of the situation, Congress leaders are taking potshots saying that if the ruling party really wanted to fight corruption and make a change it should do away with the entire cabinet.

Demand for Adityanath, Himanta?

Meanwhile, sources say the BJP’s state leadership has sought a maximum number of campaigns from Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma—the party’s two “popular” ‘Hindutva’ faces.

Apparently, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and union minister Smriti Irani are also much in demand.

Karnataka has many followers of the Nath community—the sect the “bulldozer baba” belongs to.Adityanath is also in the limelight over the law and order situation/encounters in his state.

Polls to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The ruling BJP and opposition Congress and JD(S) are the three main players in the state.

#andhra pradesh #karnataka #Kerala #tamil nadu #Telangana #yogi adityanath

