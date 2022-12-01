Is there a compelling reason for environmental release of GM Mustard, SC asks Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 1

As activists express concern over possible environmental contamination due to genetically modified (GM) crops, the Supreme Court on Thursday sought to know from the Centre if there was any compelling reason for the environmental release of GM Mustard.

“What we want to know is whether in Indian conditions is there any compelling reason for environmental release of GM mustard, that if we do not do it now, we will be doomed or if you need to have more safeguards and can release it at a later stage,” a Bench of Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice Nagarathna told Attorney General R Venkataramani.

The Attorney General said the opposition by activists, experts and scientists to GM crops was “ideological” rather than based on scientific rationale.

“We are not on ideology... Our farmers are not like farmers of western countries as far as literacy and awareness is concerned about genes and mutations. No matter how many ‘Krishi Melas’ (agriculture fairs) and ‘Krishi Darshan’ (a TV programme telecast on DD Kisan) we have. That’s the ground reality. We have to look at everything in entirety,” the Bench said.

The Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) approved the environmental release of transgenic mustard hybrid DMH-11 On October 25 and the parental lines containing barnase, barstar and bar genes to be used for developing new hybrids.

The top court was hearing petitions filed by Gene Campaign and activist Aruna Rodrigues seeking a moratorium on the release of any genetically modified organisms into the environment pending a comprehensive, transparent and rigorous bio-safety protocol in the public domain conducted by agencies of independent expert bodies the results of which are made public.

The Bench – which wanted to know if with the environmental release of the GM mustard seeds there will be any irreversible consequences – posted the matter for further hearing on December 7.

Noting that the question was not about compulsion but the process, Venkataramani said the government has followed all regulatory processes as per the framework recommended by the Technical Expert Committee (TEC) appointed by the court.

“There is nothing problematic as far as process or regulatory framework is concerned. I have demonstrated that all such processes were followed which were recommended by the TEC. We are not blind to the Indian conditions. Question is why are they (petitioners) against it? They have certain anxieties and concerns that are understandable but they are asking why get into this at all. This is an ideological position,” the Attorney General told the Bench.

“Experts have given their reasons, which as per you (government) is ideological. Of course, what they say is not the final word and not binding upon the government. It is just their opinion. The Government needs to tell us what is its point of view on the opinions expressed by experts,” the Bench said.