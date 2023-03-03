Is Yeddiyurappa a part of BJP's election strategy for Karnataka?

Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 3

For the past few days speculation is rife that the BJP may put its “sidelined” veteran, 80-year-old BS Yediyurappa, at the helm of affairs of its election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka. The buzz gained strength following the on-stage bonhomie shared between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa at a recent public meeting in Shivamogga—his home district.

The occasion was the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport.

Modi lavished praise on the four-time chief minister on his 80th birthday, terming as “inspirational” his contributions to public life.

The optics with the Lingayat strongman at the centrestage right in his home district gave rise to speculation around him being given a larger role, perhaps as the head of the BJP’s campaign committee, to woo the dominant Lingayat community in the state.

Though no formal announcement has been made, a section of party leaders believe an election-related responsibility for Yeddiyurappa will “positively impact” BJP’s prospects in Karnataka.

The people from his community relate to Yediyurappa which might benefit the BJP battling negative perceptions against the Basavaraj Bommai government. Apparently, there is also a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against Chief Minister Bommai who has been in the eye of the storm for various reasons.

Counted among the tallest leaders of the state, Yediyurappa is also seen as the architect of BJP’s inroads in the southern state.

Though he was included in the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, the way his tenure in the CM office was cut short gave rise to allegations that he had been sidelined. Opposition leaders in fact called his removal from the post as an “insult” to the Lingayat community which constitutes around 17 per cent of the population in the state.

Though a point of view also is that the strategy may backfire if Yediyurappa does not contest.

“The way PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and other senior party leaders have been praising Yediyurappa may dispel Opposition’s allegations of 'poor treatment' but why will Lingayats vote for the BJP if they know he will not be an MLA, let alone the CM”, they question.

Some observers say the BJP has no option but to promote Yediyurappa.

So far, the Lingayat community has stood behind Yediyurappa.

This is among the reasons why the appointment of his son BY Vijayendra as convener of all party morchas evoked so much interest.

The renewed interest in the family has given rise to more speculation, including around the CM face of the BJP in the coming elections.