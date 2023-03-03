 Is Yeddiyurappa a part of BJP's election strategy for Karnataka? : The Tribune India

Explainer

Is Yeddiyurappa a part of BJP's election strategy for Karnataka?

The buzz of a larger role for him gained strength following the on-stage bonhomie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a recent public meeting in Shivamogga—his home district

Is Yeddiyurappa a part of BJP's election strategy for Karnataka?

BS Yediyurappa. File photo



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, March 3

For the past few days speculation is rife that the BJP may put its “sidelined” veteran, 80-year-old BS Yediyurappa, at the helm of affairs of its election campaign in poll-bound Karnataka. The buzz gained strength following the on-stage bonhomie shared between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yediyurappa at a recent public meeting in Shivamogga—his home district.

The occasion was the inauguration of the Shivamogga airport.

Modi lavished praise on the four-time chief minister on his 80th birthday, terming as “inspirational” his contributions to public life.

The optics with the Lingayat strongman at the centrestage right in his home district gave rise to speculation around him being given a larger role, perhaps as the head of the BJP’s campaign committee, to woo the dominant Lingayat community in the state.

Though no formal announcement has been made, a section of party leaders believe an election-related responsibility for Yeddiyurappa will “positively impact” BJP’s prospects in Karnataka.

The people from his community relate to Yediyurappa which might benefit the BJP battling negative perceptions against the Basavaraj Bommai government. Apparently, there is also a strong anti-incumbency sentiment against Chief Minister Bommai who has been in the eye of the storm for various reasons.

Counted among the tallest leaders of the state, Yediyurappa is also seen as the architect of BJP’s inroads in the southern state.

Though he was included in the BJP’s Parliamentary Board, the way his tenure in the CM office was cut short gave rise to allegations that he had been sidelined. Opposition leaders in fact called his removal from the post as an “insult” to the Lingayat community which constitutes around 17 per cent of the population in the state.

Though a point of view also is that the strategy may backfire if Yediyurappa does not contest.

“The way PM Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and other senior party leaders have been praising Yediyurappa may dispel Opposition’s allegations of 'poor treatment' but why will Lingayats vote for the BJP if they know he will not be an MLA, let alone the CM”, they question.

Some observers say the BJP has no option but to promote Yediyurappa.

So far, the Lingayat community has stood behind Yediyurappa.

This is among the reasons why the appointment of his son BY Vijayendra as convener of all party morchas evoked so much interest.

The renewed interest in the family has given rise to more speculation, including around the CM face of the BJP in the coming elections.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Home Minister Amit Shah, discusses Ajnala incident; Centre sends 18 CRPF-RAF companies

2
Nation

Modi most loved of all world leaders: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni

3
Punjab

Punjab announces 2.25 pc exemption in stamp duty on property registration till March 31

4
Punjab

Indian-origin male nurse Rajwinder Singh extradited to Australia; charged for 2018 murder

5
Punjab

Supreme Court reserves order on Balwant Singh Rajoana’s petition seeking commutation of his death penalty

6
Nation

Northeast results bust myth that minorities don't accept BJP, Kerala is next: PM Modi

7
Nation

Historic order: Top court says President to appoint CEC, ECs on advice of PM, LoP, CJI

8
Haryana

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

9
Delhi

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

10
Punjab

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

Don't Miss

View All
Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record
Nation

India to get heat waves this year after hottest February on record

'Why me, I was star performer for the month’, asks laid off Google India employee; his post goes viral
Trending

'Why me, I was star performer for the month', asks laid-off Google India employee; his post goes viral

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year
Chandigarh

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in Chandigarh in year

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests
Haryana

Haryanavi sweets, millet delicacies to welcome G20 guests

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

Top News

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Karnataka BJP MLA's son caught taking bribe; Lokayukta raids house, recovers Rs 6 crore

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

Quad to sharpen focus on counter-terrorism, soft-peddles Ukraine conflict

On its main remit of the Indo-Pacific maritime domain, a mee...

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly

Governor Banwarilal Purohit addresses Budget Session of Punjab Assembly as Congress stages a walkout

Lists various initiatives of the govt in the past one year

8 killed as private bus collides with trailer in Ambala

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

8 killed in Ambala, 3 in Panipat, 6 in Faridabad

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Reacting over carrying the Guru Granth Sahib saroop at the p...


Cities

View All

Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Days after Ajnala incident, Amritpal Singh meets Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh in Amritsar

Multi-level parking at old sabzi mandi may end parking woes

Barricades aggravate traffic chaos at Putlighar Chowk

Drug abuse remains a challenge, says DIG Border Range

Batala SSP initiates probe against AAP leader

Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

Bathinda: Christians demand burial ground, stage dharna at DAC

AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta’s police remand extended by four days

Bathinda: Tubewell connections declared illegal, farmers block Amritsar road

Don’t keep cotton stalk in fields after harvesting crop, Malwa farmers told

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

Chandigarh says no to monthly bills for power consumption

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

Now, 5 per cent hike in waste collection charges in Chandigarh

Sarpanches continue stir, pitch tents at Chandigarh-Panchkula border

Collection of traffic violation fine sees steep rise in 2 years in Chandigarh

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to ~50K for dharnas

JNU rolls back order stipulating fine of up to Rs 50K for dharnas

17 killed in 3 road accidents in Haryana

DGCA officer, wife die by suicide at their Delhi home; had recently got married

JNU withdraws new rules stipulating fines up to Rs 50,000 for violence, dharna on campus

Delhi L-G approved panel to suggest ways to address unauthorised telephone communication in jails

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

45-yr-old man nabbed for disrespecting holy book

2 drug peddlers held with 200-gm heroin

Balbir Singh Seechewal meets Indian envoy in Manila

Improvement Trust asked to give possession of flats or refund money

Ex-Civil Hospital supdt held for tampering with records

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

12% women faced spousal violence in dist, says survey

Two nabbed with stolen items

Pvt firm employee booked for stealing Rs 2.19 crore

Youth climbs atop water tank, alleges inaction

State govt urged to promote libraries, reading rooms

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

Punjabi varsity to strictly regulate entry to hostels

5 fresh Covid cases reported

Law varsity’s moot teams bring laurels

Hadana takes over as PRTC Chairman

Withdraw order on stoppage of pension: Retd Markfed workers