ISB placements: 270 companies make unprecedented 2066 acceptable job offers

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 3

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has recorded an unprecedented 2066 acceptable offers at the end of the placement week.

The ISB, with campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, has concluded the campus placements for the Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), Class of 2022, said a release.

The ISB release further stated that 270 companies made an unprecedented number of 2066 acceptable offers at the end of the placement week. The acceptable offer ratio translates to an average of more than two offers per student. The average accepted CTC of Rs 34.07 lakhs is an increase of 20.78% compared to last year's CTC of Rs 28.21 lakhs during the placement week. The differential between pre-ISB and post-ISB salary stands at 173.67 while the acceptable offer yield per company stood at 7.68

The top industries in terms of offers were Consulting, IT/ITES/Technology, BFSI, FMCG/Retail and Pharma/Healthcare.

ISB has 39% of women students in the class, which is among the highest in leading business schools in this part of the world. 41% of offers were made to women students. The Class of 2022 of 929 students is the highest-class size for any MBA or equivalent programme in India and is among the world's top 10 class sizes.

Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, ISB, Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai said, "Established conglomerates and startups alike, have made ISB their campus of choice when scouting for high-quality talent. The PGP at ISB has become eponymous with diversity. One of the many reasons recruiters like our students is their ability to get things done. It is gratifying to witness again the faith reposed by our partners in choosing ISB as their campus of choice."

ISB follows an integrated system of placements process for its two campuses at Mohali and Hyderabad, in line with its core tenet of 'One-School Two Campuses' philosophy. Due to the pandemic, the entire process was conducted in a virtual mode.

#campus placements #isb