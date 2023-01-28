ISI pushing militancy in India with US arms left behind in Kabul: Intel

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, January 27

Security and intelligence agencies have flagged concern over the illegal arms market along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Most of the arms sourced from there are US-made and are being dropped with the help of drones on the Indian side in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab.

Drone deliveries ISI buys weapons from the black market for terrorists present in Pakistan, said sources

In turn, these handlers provide weapons and ammunition to their operatives in India

Majority of the weapons dropped by drones in Punjab and J&K are found to be US-made

Sources in the government said the agencies in their report revealed that when the US forces left Afghanistan, they left behind a major chunk of their arms and ammunition. “The weapons left behind are being sold in the illegal arms market that has come up in the north-west part of Pakistan along its borders with Afghanistan,” a source in the know of the development said.

The sources said the ISI was buying weapons from the black market and giving them to Khalistani and Islamic terrorists present in Pakistan. In turn, such elements (handlers) were providing weapons and ammunition to their operatives in India.

Security agencies have found that in the majority of cases of drones dropping arms in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, the weapons were made in the United States.

Incidentally, apart from Islamic terrorist organisations active in Pakistan and exporting terrorism in India, several Khalistani terrorists like Wadhwa Singh Babbar, Harvinder Singh Rinda, Ranjit Singh Neeta and Lakhbir Singh Rode were roaming freely in Pakistan and the ISI was using them to fan trouble in India, particularly in Punjab, the sources said.

Drugs are also being supplied to India with the help of Khalistani terrorists living in Pakistan, the sources said, adding that conspiracies are also being hatched for anti-India activities in the US, Canada and the UK.

