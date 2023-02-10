ISIL-K planned to attack Indian Mission in Kabul, claims UN

New Delhi, February 9
The ultra fundamentalist ISIL-K had planned to hit the embassies of several countries, including India, to undermine their relationships with the ruling Taliban government in Kabul, said a UN report. India has long viewed the ISIL as an organisation that has also conducted operations at the bidding of Pakistan’s ISI.
Bid to undermine ties
By targeting diplomatic missions, the ISIL-K sought to undermine the relationship between the Taliban and member states in the region. UN report
The ISIL-K had threatened to launch terrorist attacks against the embassies of India, Iran and China in Kabul, said the report.
“The activities of the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan (ISIL-K) remained a significant terrorist threat in Central and South Asia, and the group retained ambitions to conduct external operations,” said the 16th report of the Secretary-General on the threat posed by ISIL (Da’esh) to international peace and security. The report was released on Thursday by Under-Secretary-General of the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov. “By targeting diplomatic missions, it also sought to undermine the relationship between the Taliban and member states in the region. The group also threatened to launch terrorist attacks against the embassies of China, India and Iran in Afghanistan,” the report said.
It said the ISIL-K had positioned itself as the primary rival to the Taliban and wanted to portray the Taliban as incapable of providing security.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
Jamiat’s Arshad Madani says ‘Manu worshipped Allah’, Jain Muni storms off stage with other religious leaders
Arshad Madani’s remarks strongly disapproved by Jain monk Ac...