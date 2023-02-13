ISIS comes out in support of PFI, security officials say terror outfit eying for fresh recruits

Mukesh Ranjan
New Delhi, February 13
The ISIS has come out in open support of Popular Front of India, now banned in India under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -UAPA, and through its mouthpiece ‘Voice of Khorasan’, it has asked PFI members to join the global terror outfit under the Black Flag.
Intelligence sources said, in an article titled ‘Crackdown on Popular Front of India: Lessons for Indian Muslims’ was published in the 45-page mouthpiece magazine of Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), the terror outfit operating in Afghanistan. It also claimed that the recent police actions against the SIMI and the PFI in India are aimed at harassing innocent Muslims in India, they added.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in joint operations with the police of several states across the country has arrested more than 100 members of the PFI on the charges them indulging in anti-India activities and also executing targeted killings of non-Muslims.
Recently, Maharashtra Police have filed a charge sheet against PFI in the court saying that the outfit was conspiring to make India a Muslim nation by the year 2047.
Officials in the security establishment said that they found that terror operatives are making desperate efforts to strengthen Islamic State in Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK) network in the country and therefore attempts are being made to brainwash Muslim youth and incite them to join the ISIS ranks. The ISJK has now been eyeing the members of the banned PFI, they added.
A senior official said, “In the raids against the PFI at multiple locations across the country, the NIA and police of states have seized of documents, which related that operatives of the banned outfit were in the know of making bombs and weapons.”
It was also found that the PFI had created hit squads for targeted killings of non-Muslim persons, particularly those associated with RSS and BJP, he said, adding that cases of such murders were reported from a few southern states including Kerala.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Only those ‘elected’ should be taking decisions in Punjab, says Bhagwant Mann
The retort comes a day after Governor Banwarilal Purohit sen...