ISIS comes out in support of PFI, security officials say terror outfit eying for fresh recruits

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Ranjan

New Delhi, February 13

The ISIS has come out in open support of Popular Front of India, now banned in India under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -UAPA, and through its mouthpiece ‘Voice of Khorasan’, it has asked PFI members to join the global terror outfit under the Black Flag.

Intelligence sources said, in an article titled ‘Crackdown on Popular Front of India: Lessons for Indian Muslims’ was published in the 45-page mouthpiece magazine of Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), the terror outfit operating in Afghanistan. It also claimed that the recent police actions against the SIMI and the PFI in India are aimed at harassing innocent Muslims in India, they added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) in joint operations with the police of several states across the country has arrested more than 100 members of the PFI on the charges them indulging in anti-India activities and also executing targeted killings of non-Muslims.

Recently, Maharashtra Police have filed a charge sheet against PFI in the court saying that the outfit was conspiring to make India a Muslim nation by the year 2047.

Officials in the security establishment said that they found that terror operatives are making desperate efforts to strengthen Islamic State in Jammu & Kashmir (ISJK) network in the country and therefore attempts are being made to brainwash Muslim youth and incite them to join the ISIS ranks. The ISJK has now been eyeing the members of the banned PFI, they added.

A senior official said, “In the raids against the PFI at multiple locations across the country, the NIA and police of states have seized of documents, which related that operatives of the banned outfit were in the know of making bombs and weapons.”

It was also found that the PFI had created hit squads for targeted killings of non-Muslim persons, particularly those associated with RSS and BJP, he said, adding that cases of such murders were reported from a few southern states including Kerala.