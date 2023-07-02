ISIS Conspiracy Case: Accused planned to learn robotics to launch attacks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 1

The NIA has filed its first supplementary chargesheet against nine accused in connection with its probe into ISIS conspiracy case of Shivamogga district in Karnataka. In the chargesheet, the NIA alleged that the accused planned to join robotic courses to carry out terrorist acts in India.

NIA officials said in the chargesheet, the agency had provided details about how the accused were planning to go for robotics learning courses with an aim to pick up skills to carry out terrorist attacks in future. The NIA has charged that the accused had conducted a trial IED blast in Shivamogga, besides conducting reconnaissance of multiple places and indulging in the arson to spread terror among the people. This was a part of an ISIS conspiracy to carry out incidents of terror and violence and wage a war against India.

Those named in the chargesheet are Mohamed Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Syed Yasin, Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Huzair Farhan Baig, Mazin Abdul Rahman, Nadeem Ahmed KA, Zabiulla and Nadeem Faizal N. — TNS