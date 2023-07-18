ISIS-inspired Rajasthan terror conspiracy case: NIA attaches poultry farm in MP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has attached a Poultry Farm in Madhya Pradesh, which was used by members of an ISIS-inspired terror group, ‘Sufa’ for training and radicalisation, in connection with a conspiracy to perpetrate acts of terror in Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

A senior NIA official said, “The property has been attached by the agency under UA (PA) Act 1967. It is located in village Julwaniya, Viryakhedi Road, Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh. It was owned by accused Imran Khan and was used by ‘Sufa’ members for radicalising new cadres and training them in making IEDs.”

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against Imran Khan and 10 other accused persons on September 22, 2022. It had recovered explosives and components used in fabrication of IEDs etc from the possession of the accused persons, the officials said.

The NIA had earlier registered a case against ‘Sufa’, a newly formed local terror group, in April 2022, in connection with its criminal conspiracy to plan and carry out terrorist acts in Rajasthan.

“In the investigation it was revealed that ‘Sufa’ was deeply inspired by the activities of ISIS and was inclined toward the Jihadi ideology. Members of ‘Sufa’ had motivated other youth of the area also to join this group for carrying out terror acts,” another NIA official said.

