Islamic group claims hand in Mangaluru blast

PTI

Bengaluru, November 24

A little-known outfit, Islamic Resistance Council (IRC), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying one of its "Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq" attempted to attack a "Hindutva temple in Kadri".

The outfit warned Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar, who said, "We are verifying the genuineness of the avowed organisation.” On November 19, Shariq was travelling in an autorickshaw with a cooker which exploded in Mangaluru injuring him and the driver.