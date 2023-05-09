 Israel, India ink agreement to allow 42,000 Indian workers to work in Jewish state : The Tribune India

Israel, India ink agreement to allow 42,000 Indian workers to work in Jewish state

Ministers sign agreements to allow the arrival of Indian workers in the fields of construction and nursing

Israel, India ink agreement to allow 42,000 Indian workers to work in Jewish state

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen in New Delhi. PTI



PTI

Jerusalem, May 9

Israel and India on Tuesday inked an agreement that will allow 42,000 Indian workers to work in the Jewish state in the fields of construction and nursing, a move expected to help deal with the rising cost of living and assist thousands of families waiting for nursing care.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, who reached New Delhi on Tuesday morning for a three-day visit but announced cutting it short because of the security situation arising out of Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip, held talks with his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar.

The ministers discussed ways to strengthen Indo-Israel ties by “adding direct flights, continuing cooperation in agriculture and water management, and expanding cooperation in the fields of artificial intelligence and cyber defence”, according to a Hebrew press statement from the Israeli foreign ministry.

“The ministers also signed agreements to allow the arrival of 42,000 Indian workers in the fields of construction and nursing,” it added.

The addition of workers from India is expected to help deal with the rising cost of living in Israel and help thousands of families waiting for nursing care.

According to the statement, 34,000 workers will be engaged in the construction field and another 8,000 for nursing needs.

In reference to the proposed rail and port link, the Israeli foreign minister said that it would shorten the route between Asia and Europe and make Israel a commercial, technological and transportation hub in the changing trade routes in the Middle East.

Emphasising the significant role India can play in expanding the scope of the landmark Abraham Accords, Cohen said that the strategic partnership with New Delhi strengthens Israel and also contributes to the stability in the Middle East.

“India can play a significant role in expanding the Abraham Accords and promoting regional projects with countries, and countries that do not yet have relations with Israel,” the press statement quoted Cohen as saying.

The Abraham Accords of 2020 was the first Arab-Israeli peace deal in 26 years and is the popular description for the normalisation of Israel’s ties with the Islamic world.

Officials from the United States, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and India met earlier this week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and discussed a rail and port network linking the Gulf states and India.

It is believed that the same may be extended on the other side to include connectivity with Israel, local media reports earlier said.

India and Israel have seen an intense last few months of engagement starting with the visit of Knesset’s (Israeli parliament) Speaker Amir Ohana at the end of March followed by the visit of Minister of Economy Nir Barkat in April and now comes the visit of the Israeli Foreign Minister in quick succession.

The visits are being seen as a build-up to the much-anticipated visit of Netanyahu towards the end of this year.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Brigadiers and above ranks in Army will now have common uniform

2
Haryana

30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

3
Nation SIT REPORT: Bent cops

Punjab DGP told to probe entire service record of drug-tainted Inspector Inderjit Singh

4
Haryana

Supreme Court raps Haryana Urban Development Authority for filing frivolous appeal, imposes Rs 1 lakh cost

5
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

6
Chandigarh

Panchkula medical college to come up in Sec 32

7
Himachal

400 vehicles stuck in snow evacuated from South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway

8
Nation

At least 40% cases by Central, state govts frivolous, says SC

9
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

10
Punjab

Security beefed up in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore

Unprecedented scenes after Imran Khan’s arrest; supporters storm Pak Army HQs in Rawalpindi, Corps Commander’s house in Lahore

Protests break out in Multan, Jhang, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura...

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested: Geo TV

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested from outside Islamabad High Court in corruption case

Imran Khan has been arrested in the Al-Qadeer trust case, hi...

Protests erupt across Pakistan against Imran Khan’s arrest

Protests erupt across Pakistan against Imran Khan’s arrest

PTI supporters are seen chanting ‘Release Imran Khan’, and ‘...

‘May not get the chance to address you again...come out’: Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video

‘May not get the chance to address you again...come out’: Imran Khan to people in pre-recorded video

‘You all should realise that fundamental rights, law and dem...

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah's statement on scrapping of 4% Muslim quota in Karnataka

Supreme Court disapproves of Amit Shah’s statement on scrapping of 4pc Muslim quota in Karnataka

The Bench says public functionaries should exercise caution ...


Cities

View All

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

NSG team joins investigation into Amritsar twin blasts, visits spot

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage Street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

KCF chief Paramjit Panjwar’s kin to hold ‘antim ardas’ at his native village in Tarn Taran

Punjab has something distinct about it: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation's growth: Rajnath Singh

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Fire breaks out at Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s house in Chandigarh, no casualty

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Delhi University to send notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against ‘unauthorised’ visit to campus in future

Violation of environmental norms in development works at Delhi CM’s residence: NGT forms panel to obtain factual position

Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Stage set for four-cornered contest in Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar byelection: Curtains on high-pitched campaign

Jalandhar bypoll: Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Holiday in Jalandhar on May 10

Jalandhar byelection: Jittery leaders made a beeline for deras

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to TV reporter Bhawana Kishore, two others

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing