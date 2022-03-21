Israel PM Naftali Bennett to visit India on April 2

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 20

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will visit India next month at a time when geopolitics in West Asia is in a flux due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Abraham Accords that restored diplomatic ties between Tel Aviv and several Arab nations.

The visit is planned for April 2 and is intended to mark 30 years of relations between Israel and India, announced Bennett’s office on Saturday.

“The relations between our two unique cultures are deep, and they rely on deep appreciation and meaningful collaborations. There are many things we can learn from India,” it quoted Bennett as saying. —

