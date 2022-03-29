Israeli PM Naftali Bennett's India visit postponed

Jerusalem, March 29
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India next week has been postponed and will be rescheduled, PM's media adviser here said on Tuesday.
Bennett had tested positive for Covid on Sunday evening and while he has continued to work from home while in isolation, the trip to India scheduled for April 3 to 5 looked doubtful once it was known.
“Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s trip to India has been postponed and will be rescheduled,” the media adviser said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100
Central trade unions’ nationwide strike enters day 2
Public transport and banking services remain partly disrupte...
Public transport services impacted in Haryana as nationwide strike enters day 2
Commuters continue to face inconvenience
Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action
In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...