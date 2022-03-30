Israeli PM Naftali Bennett tests Covid positive, puts off India visit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who contracted Covid-19, has postponed his maiden trip to India planned for next week, his office said on Tuesday.

Bennett (50) was scheduled to visit India from April 3 to 5 to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Besides, Israel Defence Minister Benjamin Gantz, who was also due to fly to India in the coming days, announced that he was postponing his trip. Gantz met Bennett on Sunday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited the duo to mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Jerusalem.

India is Israel’s biggest customer of weapons and military equipment.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a telephonic conversation with Gantz on Tuesday, during which both sides looked forward to further strengthening the bilateral ties. Singh also condoled the loss of innocent lives in the attacks in which reportedly six persons were killed. In a series of tweets, he said defence cooperation is the founding pillar of strategic partnership between India and Israel.