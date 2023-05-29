 ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite today : The Tribune India

ISRO all set to launch navigation satellite today

ISRO’s GSLV ahead of its launch in Sriharikota. PTI



New Delhi, May 28

Scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday at 7.12 am commenced the 27.5-hour countdown for the launch of a navigation satellite on board a GSLV rocket at 10.42 am on Monday.

The state-run space agency is all set to launch the second-generation navigation satellite, which would ensure the continuity of the NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) services — an Indian regional satellite navigation system, similar to the GPS, providing accurate and real-time navigation in India and region extending to 1,500 km around the mainland.

The 51.7-metre-tall Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle, on its 15th flight, will carry navigation satellite NVS-01, which weighs 2,232 kg.

Nearly 20 minutes after the flight, the rocket is scheduled to place the satellite in a geosynchronous transfer orbit at an altitude of about 251 km.

It is for the first time that an indigeneously developed rubidium atomic clock would be used in Monday’s launch, ISRO said. ISRO developed the NavIC system to meet the positioning, navigation and timing requirements of the country, particularly with regard to civil aviation and military requirements.

