ISRO conducts landing of Reusable Launch Vehicle

Achieving a major milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully carried out the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) test

It was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) located in Chitradurga, Karnataka

At 7.10 am, the RLV was lifted by a Chinook helicopter of the IAF as an underslung load and flown to a height of 4.5 km

Once the predetermined pillbox parameters were attained, the RLV was released midair. The release of the RLV was autonomous

It then performed approach and landing manoeuvres using the integrated navigation, guidance and control system and completed an autonomous landing on the ATR airstrip at 7.40 am. TNS

Contributors

IAF | DRDO labs — CEMILAC, ADE and ADRDE