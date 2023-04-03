ISRO conducts landing of Reusable Launch Vehicle

Achieving a major milestone, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday successfully carried out the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LEX) test
It was conducted at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) located in Chitradurga, Karnataka
At 7.10 am, the RLV was lifted by a Chinook helicopter of the IAF as an underslung load and flown to a height of 4.5 km
Once the predetermined pillbox parameters were attained, the RLV was released midair. The release of the RLV was autonomous
It then performed approach and landing manoeuvres using the integrated navigation, guidance and control system and completed an autonomous landing on the ATR airstrip at 7.40 am. TNS
Contributors
IAF | DRDO labs — CEMILAC, ADE and ADRDE
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi in Surat today to challenge his conviction in defamation case
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, chief ministers of three Congress-rul...
'Go and appeal but why this drama': BJP on Rahul Gandhi's expected show of strength in Surat
Rahul is expected to be accompanied by Rajasthan CM Ashok Ge...
Amritpal Singh trail: Uttar Pradesh gurdwara under scanner after CCTV footage found 'missing'
Police team in Pilibhit to investigate the matter
Video: Here is what Deep Sidhu's girlfriend said on Amritpal Singh, reviving 'Waris Punjab De'
Deep Sidhu's girlfriend visits Golden Temple on actor's b’da...
Police recover arms, explosives from package suspected to be dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
Package contains three China-made pistols, six magazines, 48...