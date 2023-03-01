ISRO conducts rocket engine test for Chandrayaan-3

Bengaluru, February 28

The flight acceptance hot test of the CE-20 cryogenic engine that will power the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle for the Chandrayaan-3 mission was successfully conducted, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The hot test was carried out for a planned duration of 25 seconds at the High Altitude Test Facility of the ISRO Propulsion Complex at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu on February 24, the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said.

“All propulsion parameters during the test were found satisfactory and closely matched with predictions,” an ISRO statement read on Monday.

The cryogenic engine will be further integrated with the propellant tanks, stage structures and associated fluid lines to realise the fully integrated flight cryogenic stage, the ISRO said.

Earlier this year, Chandrayaan-3 lander had successfully underwent EMI-EMC (Electro-Magnetic Interference/Electro-Magnetic Compatibility) test at UR Rao Satellite Centre here. — PTI

All parameters satisfactory