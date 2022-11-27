 ISRO launches PSLV-C54 with nine satellites; start of new era, says Modi : The Tribune India

ISRO launches PSLV-C54 with nine satellites; start of new era, says Modi

PSLV-C54 after its launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated ISRO and NewSpace India Limited for successfully injecting an earth observation satellite and eight other co-passenger satellites in multiple orbits.

EOS-06

  • Earth Observation Satellite is an advanced third generation satellite to study the biological parameters of the oceans
  • Its application is used to identify the potential fishing zones, weather forecasting, wind velocity and cyclone detection, cyclone tracking, maritime security and lot of applications

One co-passenger was the India-Bhutan SAT, developed jointly.

Technically called “ISRO Nano Satellite 2 for Bhutan (INS-2B)”, its primary payload is imagery which will help Bhutan in the management of natural resources and the secondary payload, designed and built by Bhutan, will function as a digital repeater from space-serving amateur radio users.

Besides the Earth Observation-06 Satellite and the Bhutan nano satellite, the PSLV-C54 mission also placed into orbit three satellites from Indian companies — Anand (by Pixxel) and Thybolt 1 and 2 (by DhruvaSpace). “The launch of three satellites from Indian companies Pixxel Space and Dhruva Space heralds the beginning of a new era, where Indian talent in space technology can be fully realised. Congratulations to all companies and everyone involved in this launch,” PM Modi said.

“The partnership between India and Bhutan has been taken to a new era in the 21st century, through achievements in space and technology,’’ said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a televised address to ISRO scientists at the Mission Control Centre.

“Today we have achieved a historic milestone in India’s bilateral cooperation with Bhutan as two special friends and neighbours. In a span of two years, the collaborative efforts of the dedicated team of space, engineers and scientists from ISRO and Bhutanese sides have culminated in the launch of this satellite for Bhutan,” he added.

“We stand witness to yet another successful launch by ISRO. For the private sector, it is indeed a remarkable feat as Dhruva Space and Pixxel successfully executed their missions,” IN-SPACe chairman Pawan K Goenka said.

“One of the private firms to be granted approval for payloads launch by IN-SPACe, Dhruva Space is leading the way in the development of indigenous satellites, while Pixxel takes another step towards building a constellation of hyperspectral imaging satellites with the successful launch of Anand,” he said.

A delegation from Bhutan led by Minister of Information and Communications Lyonpo Karma Donnen Wangdi witnessed the launch of the India-Bhutan SAT with Bhutan’s Deputy Ambassador Ugen Chozom posting a video of the invitees celebrating the launch.

An 18-member media delegation from Bhutan, on a week-long tour of the country, was also at Sriharikota for the launch.

India had earlier lost out the opportunity to launch Bangladesh’s first satellite as it was deemed too heavy for ISRO rockets. It instead rode on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

