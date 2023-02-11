ISRO rocket places 3 satellites into orbit

Sriharikota, Febraury 10



The Small Satellite Launch Vehicle — SSLV-D2 — launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota on Friday successfully placed three satellites into orbit, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The success comes months after the maiden mission failed to get the desired results.

Mission Director S Vinod said the ISRO team made a “comeback” in short time soon after the August 7, 2022, failure.

The rocket placed the satellites into the intended 450-km circular orbit.