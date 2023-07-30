 ISRO scientists reap success with unique scientific experiment in latest PSLV mission : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • ISRO scientists reap success with unique scientific experiment in latest PSLV mission

ISRO scientists reap success with unique scientific experiment in latest PSLV mission

Fourth stage of the rocket now spends significantly less time in space, before re-entering the Earth's atmosphere, say ISRO

ISRO scientists reap success with unique scientific experiment in latest PSLV mission

ISRO PSLV-C56 carrying Singapore’s DS-SAR satellite along with 6 co-passenger satellites lifts off from the launch pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota, Sunday, July 30, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

Sriharikota (AP) July 30

It was a double delight for scientists at ISRO on Sunday as the space agency scripted a successful mission and also reaped victory in a unique scientific experiment using the fourth stage of a PSLV rocket.

In a dedicated commercial mission earlier in the day, ISRO successfully placed seven Singaporean satellites into intended orbits on board a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

During the mission, the scientists decided to perform a unique scientific experiment in which the fourth stage of the rocket would be lowered into a 300 kilometre orbit after placing customer satellites at an altitude of 536 km "to mitigate the space debris problem", according to Chairman S Somanath.

In an update after the successful launch of PSLV-C56 mission, ISRO said the unique attempt by the scientists is "successful" and "ISRO/India remains committed to reduced space debris".

According to ISRO, normally after a successful mission, a rocket before re-entering into the Earth's atmosphere would travel for "decades" in an orbit as a space debris. However, with Sunday's experiment, the duration is now reduced to "two months".

"PSLV-C56/DS-SAR Mission: The PS4 stage de-orbiting experiment is successful. The stage is purposefully manoeuvred to a 295 kms x 300 km orbit," ISRO said in a social media post.

The fourth stage of the rocket now spends significantly less time in space, reducing its duration from over decades to less than two months, before re-entering the Earth's atmosphere, ISRO said.

"Reduced time in Space = Less risk of debris. India remains committed to reduced space debris and sustainable use of space for the benefit of all," the space agency added in the social media post.

Earlier, addressing scientists from the Mission Control Centre, Somanath said: "We are going to have many exciting further activities on the PS4 stage after this (successful launch). The PSLV fourth stage, which is currently in the orbit of the satellite which is at almost 535 km circular orbit in a 5-degree inclination, will be brought back to a lower orbit of 300 km."

He said the reason for bringing back the PS4 stage to a lower orbit was "to mitigate space debris problems".

"The experiment is being done with an intent to have a lower lifespan of the stage being spent in space, primarily to make sure that the space debris mitigation problems are addressed through our conscious efforts to bring back the PSLV upper stage in a controlled manner, and to demonstrate that in this mission," Somanath, who is also Secretary, Department of Space, said.

Echoing the Chairman's view, PSLV Mission Director S R Biju said, "As our Chairman indicated, we have not completed the mission. The primary objective of the mission is completed (to place the seven Singapore satellites into intended orbits) and it has become a habit for PSLV (sic) to do some experiments (in the fourth stage of the rocket)."

"We are embarking on it after the completion of the primary mission because we are taking the PS4 stage back to another orbit, because this orbit of 536 km-570km is very much in demand for many satellites. So, we thought we will not be wandering there and we decided that we will take the PS4 stage or the spent stage to another orbit, to another objective for two purposes," he said.

"One, our chairman has told us to do whatever is best possible to mitigate the menace of debris in orbit and another thing, this precious orbit will not be occupied with spent PS4 stage as debris and we will give space for future satellites. These are two objectives with which we are doing this experiment, and that experiment is in progress," he said.

In April, ISRO undertook a similar exercise during the launch of the PSLV-C55 mission where the fourth stage of a PSLV rocket was utilised as an orbital platform to carry out scientific experiments using the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) in the rocket.

#ISRO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Khalistan Liberation Force-backed terror module planning targeted killings in Punjab busted

2
Nation

Heavy rain, flooding likely in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana on August 2-3: Met Dept

3
Nation

'Help me see bodies of my son, husband': Mother of woman paraded naked in Manipur to opposition MPs

4
Haryana

Gurugram: Residents told to pay for U-turn built by NHAI

5
Punjab

Spicejet, Star Air to launch flights from Adampur to 5 destinations

6
Nation

Two Corporate Affairs Ministry officials, Alok Industries associate among 4 arrested for graft

7
Himachal

Himachal hotel association announces 50 per cent discount, Minister Vikramaditya Singh says state safe to travel

8
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet gives nod for revised mechanism for distribution of wheat flour, wheat at doorsteps of beneficiaries

9
Punjab

Punjab’s Tarun Chugh retained in core central BJP team ahead of Lok Sabha polls

10
Nation

BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls

Don't Miss

View All
In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

With floods, dream of marriages of daughters also swept away
Punjab

With floods, Jalandhar villagers' dream of marriages of daughters also swept away

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers
Punjab

15-ft toe wall built by Haryana wreaking havoc in Patiala, Sangrur, allege villagers

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar
Nation

33 years on, committee yet to come up with strategy to tame Ghaggar

~5K reward for those who help road accident victims
Punjab

Punjab: Rs 5K reward for those who help road accident victims

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides
Nation

Among top institutes, IITs see max suicides

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Top News

INDIA bloc MPs submit memorandum to Governor, says Manipur situation deteriorating

Govt failed to control Manipur ethnic strife; PM Modi shows 'brazen indifference': INDIA bloc MPs

21 Opposition MPs submit memorandum to Governor, seek Centre...

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated

Fire breaks out at multi-storey hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad; 125 patients evacuated, no casualty reported

The blaze erupts in the second basement of 10-storey Rajasth...

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow airport closed temporarily after drone attack damages 2 buildings

Russian Defence Ministry refers to the incident as an 'attem...

Gang waylays car on national higway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang waylays car on national highway in Kerala, flees with Rs 4.5 crore from occupants

Gang members strategically parked a large truck on the natio...

Army jawan on leave goes missing from Kulgam district of J-K

Army jawan on leave goes missing from J-K's Kulgam, massive search operation launched

His father has appealed to those who might have abducted the...


Cities

View All

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Floods bring to fore sharp divide between villagers, city residents in times of adversity

Change of river course near Sabhra village keeps admn, residents on toes

Amritsar civic body removes illegal advertisements from Nexus Mall

Canine menace: Visitors a harried lot as dogs roam freely in DAC

2 GNDU teachers nominated to panel for re-designing syllabus

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Chandigarh MC pits mimics against monkeys

Ropar police arrest inter-state drug smuggler, recover one kg heroin

48 PIS trainees rushed to hospital after lizard scare

Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Carry out restoration work in accordance with city’s heritage character, say experts

Man gets 5 yrs in POCSO case

Ensure 5 per cent quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC to Delhi Govt

Ensure 5 per cent quota to specially-abled candidates in educational institutes: HC to Delhi Govt

Three cases registered over violence during Muharram processions in west Delhi

Fire breaks out at shoes manufacturing factory in Delhi’s Udyog Nagar

Delhi: 3 schoolgoing boys feared drowned in Yamuna

Atishi ‘pulls up’ Chief Secretary over delay in disbursal of relief for flood-affected

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

Flood of woes at Dhakka Basti

3 held with 100-gm heroin, arms

Looking forward: ‘Drainage officials managing waters in non-technical way’

2 LED TVs, gas cylinders stolen from government school

HC issues notice to state government over ‘wrong’ delimitation

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

Roorkee IIT team visits Dhoka Mohalla

NRI’s house theft case cracked

Four of interstate gang supplying weapons held

Thousands bid farewell to legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda

Family tries to keep Ishmeet’s legacy alive

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking ~10K bribe

Vigilance Bureau nabs cop taking Rs 10K bribe

Singer enthrals at YPS cultural extravaganza

Car carrying illegal liquor overturns

Official gets warm send-off post training

DLSA holds seminar