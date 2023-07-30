ISRO set to launch seven Singapore satellites today

New Delhi, July 29
In its 56th mission, ISRO’s workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) mission, will on Sunday morning launch the Singaporean DS-SAR satellite and six other satellites to the space.
The PSLV-C56 is set to lift off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 30 at 6.30 am. The main payload of this mission is DS-SAR satellite (352 kg), a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) that creates two-dimensional images or three-dimensional reconstructions of objects.
This satellite will cater to the imagery needs of various Singapore government agencies and ST Engineering’s commercial customers. Alongside the DS-SAR, six co-passenger satellites — all Singaporean — will also be launched, each with unique objectives.
The six co-passenger satellites are VELOX-AM, a 23-kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE (Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer), an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II, a nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by Nu Space, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 Strider, a technology demonstrator. The PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to its predecessor, the C55. It is a four-stage rocket alternating between solid and liquid propulsion systems.
