 ISRO successfully carries out controlled re-entry experiment of aged satellite : The Tribune India

ISRO successfully carries out controlled re-entry experiment of aged satellite

‘Satellite re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and would have disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean’

ISRO successfully carries out controlled re-entry experiment of aged satellite

Photos: @isro/Twitter



PTI

Bengaluru, March 7

The Indian Space Research Organisation said it successfully carried out an “extremely challenging” controlled re-entry experiment of the decommissioned orbiting Megha-Tropiques-1 (MT-1) satellite on Tuesday.

“The satellite re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere and would have disintegrated over the Pacific Ocean,” the Bengaluru-headquartered national space agency said on Twitter.

The low Earth satellite was launched on October 12, 2011, as a joint satellite venture of ISRO and the French space agency, CNES for tropical weather and climate studies.

An uninhabited area in the Pacific Ocean between 5°S to 14°S latitude and 119°W to 100°W longitude was identified as the targeted re-entry zone for MT1, weighing about 1000 kg, ISRO said earlier this week.

About 125 kg on-board fuel remained unutilised at its end-of-mission that could pose risks for accidental break-up, an ISRO statement had noted.

This left-over fuel was estimated to be sufficient to achieve a fully controlled atmospheric re-entry to impact the uninhabited location in the Pacific Ocean, ISRO had said.

Controlled re-entries involve deorbiting to very low altitudes to ensure impact occurs within a targeted safe zone.

Usually, large satellites/rocket bodies, which are likely to survive aero-thermal fragmentation upon re-entry, are made to undergo controlled re-entry to limit ground casualty risk.

However, all such satellites are specifically designed to undergo controlled re-entry at end-of-life (EOL).

“MT1 was not designed for EOL operations through controlled re-entry which made the entire exercise extremely challenging”, ISRO said.

Furthermore, the on-board constraints of the aged satellite, where several systems had lost redundancy and showed degraded performance, and maintaining subsystems under harsher environmental conditions at much lower than originally designed orbital altitude added to the operational complexities.

Innovative workarounds were implemented by the operations team based on the study, deliberations, and exchanges among the mission, operations, flight dynamics, aerodynamics, propulsion, controls, navigation, thermal, and other sub-system design teams across the ISRO centres, who worked in synergy to surmount these challenges.

Since August 2022, 18 orbit manoeuvres have been performed to progressively lower the orbit. In between the de-orbiting, aero-braking studies at different solar panel orientations were also carried out to gain better insights into the physical process of atmospheric drag affecting the orbital decay of the satellite.

The final de-boost strategy had been designed after taking into consideration several constraints, including visibility of the re-entry trace over ground stations, ground impact within the targeted zone, and allowable operating conditions of subsystems, especially the maximum deliverable thrust and the maximum firing duration of the thrusters.

The final two de-boost burns followed by the ground impact are expected to take place between 16:30 IST to 19:30 IST on March seven, ISRO had said.

Aero-thermal simulations show that no large fragments of the satellites are likely to survive the aerothermal heating during the re-entry, it had said.

Although the mission life of the satellite originally was three years, it continued to provide valuable data services for more than a decade supporting regional and global climate models till 2021, ISRO said.

UN/IADC (Inter-Agency Space Debris Coordination Committee) space debris mitigation guidelines recommend deorbiting a LEO (Low Earth Orbit) object at its EOL, preferably through controlled re-entry to a safe impact zone, or by bringing it to an orbit where the orbital lifetime is less than 25 years, according to ISRO.

It is also recommended to carry out “passivation” of on-board energy sources to minimise the risk of any post-mission accidental break-up.

The orbital lifetime of MT1 would have been more than 100 years in its 20 deg inclined operational orbit of 867 km altitude, according to ISRO.

“As a responsible space agency committed to safe and sustainable operations in outer space, ISRO proactively takes efforts for better compliance with the UN/ IADC space debris mitigation guidelines on post-mission disposal of LEO objects,” an ISRO statement said.

The re-entry experiment of MT1 has been undertaken as a part of the ongoing efforts as this satellite with sufficient left-over fuel presented a unique opportunity to test the relevant methodologies and understand the associated operational nuances of post mission disposal by direct re-entry into the Earth’s atmosphere, it was stated.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Watch: Women body builders pose in bikini in front of Lord Hanuman's idol

2
Haryana

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion bid

3
Punjab

Day after Punjab tourists clash with locals in Manikaran, Nagaland minister shares picture of Himachal Pradesh street littered with liquor bottles by tourists

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's parents sit on dharna outside Punjab Vidhan Sabha, demand justice

5
Punjab

Congress to boycott Punjab Vidhan Sabha 'till CM Bhagwant Mann apologises': Partap Bajwa

6
Punjab

Class 10 student from Rajasthan who had threatened to kill Sidhu Moosewala's father arrested

7
Himachal

5 die as SUV rams into pedestrians in Himachal Pradesh's Dharampur

8
Diaspora

Sikh teen in UK was stabbed 15 times in case of mistaken identity, 2 convicted

9
Punjab

Chit-fund scam: CBI arrests Pearls group director Harchand Singh Gill after being deported from Fiji

10
Comment

The teaching shops of Kota

Don't Miss

View All
No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi
Haryana

No water guns, no colour, Gurugram to shower petals this Holi

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Top News

ISRO successfully carries out controlled re-entry experiment of aged satellite

ISRO successfully carries out controlled re-entry experiment of aged satellite

‘Satellite re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and would have disi...

India to send 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Iran’s Chabahar port

India to send 20,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan via Iran's Chabahar port

India-Central Asia joint working group on Afghanistan holds ...

14 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh’s capital

16 killed, over 100 injured as explosion rocks seven-storey building in Bangladesh’s capital city

Cause of explosion not known immediately; toll likely to inc...

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

The questioning is expected to continue over the next few da...

Rs 425 cr worth drugs seized from Iranian boat off Gujarat coast

Iranian boat with 61kg drugs seized off Gujarat coast

The operation was carried out on Monday night


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Punjab body GMADA fetches Rs 1,935 crore from e-auction of properties

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches' dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

Enforcement Directorate to question Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail

Excise case: ED questions Manish Sisodia in Tihar Jail for 5 hrs; another businessman arrested

Mehrauli murder case: Neighbour saw Shraddha having heated exchange with Aaftab Poonawala the day she was murdered, police tells court

President accepts resignation of Sisodia, Jain; appoints Saurabh Bharadwaj, Atishi Marlena as Delhi ministers

Like any other Tihar inmate, Sisodia given basic items, food as per jail manual: Officials

Worried about country’s sorry state of affairs, not Manish Sisodia or Satyendar Jain: Kejriwal

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Satinder Sartaj sets the stage on fire at Virsa Hoshiarpur Da fair

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated as cops to dupe unemployed youth

Ludhiana police bust gang of fraudsters who impersonated cops to dupe unemployed youth

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products