ISRO successfully tests Service Module Propulsion System of human space flight

New Delhi, July 20

ISRO successfully tested the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) atISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC), Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu.

The state run space agency said this in a press release on Thursday.

— ISRO (@isro) July 20, 2023

The test involved five liquid apogee motor (LAM) engines with a thrust of 440 N and 16 reaction control system (RCS) Thrusters with a thrust of 100 N.

The Service Module of Gaganyaan is a regulated bi-propellant based propulsion system that caters to the requirements of the Orbital Module, performing orbit injection, circularization, on-orbit control, de-boost manoeuvring and SM based abort (if necessary) during the ascent phase.

The 440 N Thrust LAM engines provide the main propulsive force during the mission ascending phase, while the RCS thrusters ensure precise attitude correction.

The test, conducted for a duration of 250 seconds, involved LAM engines firing in continuous mode, along with RCS thrusters, adhering to the test profile.

With the successful completion of the hot test, the SMPS has advanced in demonstrating its integrated performance in the full configuration.

Moving forward, ISRO has scheduled five additional tests to demonstrate both nominal and off-nominal mission scenarios.

