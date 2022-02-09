ISRO to kick off launch mission in 2022 with PSLV-C52 on February 14

PTI

Bengaluru, February 9

The Indian Space Research Organisation's first launch mission of 2022 is slated for February 14, with PSLV-C52 orbiting an earth observation satellite (EOS-04).

The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) is scheduled at 05.59 hours on Monday from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency said.

PSLV-C52 is designed to orbit the EOS-04, weighing 1,710 kg, into a sun synchronous polar orbit of 529 km, ISRO said in an update.

PSLV-C52 mission will also carry two small satellites as co-passengers.

They are: student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST) in association with Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at University of Colorado, Boulder, and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

EOS-04 is a Radar Imaging Satellite designed to provide high-quality images under all-weather conditions for applications such as agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology and flood mapping.

"The countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes leading to the launch would commence at 04.29 hours on February 13, 2022 after authorisation by the Launch Authorisation Board," the ISRO said.

